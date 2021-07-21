MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Help kids get the school supplies they need by joining us for Operation Backpack.

FOX10 is again partnering with Volunteers of America Southeast to make it happen.

Donate school supplies at the FOX10 Studios at 1501 Satchel Paige Drive in Mobile on Thursday, July 22, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Needed Supplies You Can Help With:

Back Pack

Crayons

Pencils

Colored Pencils

Ink Pens

Glue Sticks

Highlighters

Folders (pockets & brads)

Hand Sanitizers

Round-Tip Scissors

Plastic Pencil Boxes or Pouches

Notebook Paper (wide or college-ruled)

Spiral Notebooks (1 or 5 subject)

Marble Composition Notebooks

3-Ring Binders (1” or 2”)

Dividers for Binders

Lined Index Cards

Rulers

This special event is in partnership with VOA Southeast and sponsored by Greene & Phillips and Gamer N Geeks.