Join Fox10 and Franklin Primary Health Center for a FREE men's health check-up.
Screenings include:
- Prostate
- Cholesterol
- Blood Pressure
- Glucose
- Dental
- B.M.I.
The event is set for Thursday, June 13th from 8am to 11:30am at the following locations:
Charles White Family Health Center
990 Cody Rd. N.
Mobile
Loxley Family Medical Center
1083 East Relham Dr.
Loxley
Fox10 Studios
1501 Satchel Paige Dr.
Mobile
The free screenings will be available to the first 100 men at each location. Screenings are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
