MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Franklin Primary Health Center in Mobile said it is testing existing patients for COVID-19.
Patients who want to be tested will need to complete a phone screening before they are given an appointment at a drive-through testing site.
Existing Franklin Primary Health Center patients with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call the Coronavirus Evaluation Hotline at 251-444-1122.
Anyone with additional questions about the virus or the status of existing appointments should visit the health center's website at http://franklinprimary.org/covid-19/.
