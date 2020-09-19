MOBILE Ala, (WALA) To help out with relief efforts the Mobile and Foley locations of Academy Sports and Outdoors are offering free bottled water while supplies last.
A company representative said that people can look for the 18 wheeler parked in front of the store. There is no purchase necessary to receive a 24 pack of bottled water. It's first come first served.
The distribution will take place from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday. The locations are the Festival Center in Mobile and McKenzie Street in Foley.
