Some help is coming from the Mobile County Public School System during this pandemic... with feeding children.
The school system has started its summer feeding program.
Parents drove up Monday morning to the school cafeteria site at Forest Hill Elementary School to get free breakfast and lunch for any child 18 and under in Mobile County.
The program is similar to one held earlier in the year, but school officials say they've made a change they hope makes things easier for families.
Rena Phillips with the Mobile County Public School System said, "We're going to have one day of pickup and that's going to be on Monday's and, so, what we'll do is you'll get a hot breakfast and lunch on Monday's and you'll also get some frozen food you can put in your freezers, and we'll have instructions in there on how to defrost and re-heat those meals to eat throughout the week."
The meals are being served curbside at all schools.
Philips said, "That was one thing that was important to Superintendent (Chresal) Threadgill was to be able to continue feeding our kids during the pandemic. He did it last spring and we were serving about 300,000 meals per week, and so that was only on 40 sites, so, now, that we're 85 sites. We think that it's going to be even more on that."
Parents we talked were happy about getting the free meals.
Melinda Smiley said, "It's very nice of what they're doing for the kids with all that stuff going on and I really appreciate what they doing for us."
Lacy Cook told us she has seven children.
Cook said, "Basically, everybody has to struggle right now, and I have lot of kids and it really comes in handy. I thank them for blessing everybody."
Once classes start on September 1st, students will be required to present their lunch number in accordance with federal funding guidelines.
