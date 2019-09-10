The most dangerous place for your child may be in your car. That’s because most car seats are not installed correctly. FOX10 is committed to helping you keep your children safe, so we are hosting another FREE car seat safety check on Thursday, September 19th.
Just pull your car into our parking lot and licensed car seat technicians will check your car seat(s) and fix any problems they may find.
The car seat safety checks will be on Thursday, September 19th from 7am to 11am in the FOX10 parking lot (1501 Satchel Paige Drive - right next to Hank Aaron Stadium).
This is a FREE event that could save your child’s life. We hope to see you here on September 19th!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.