MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- You have a chance to protect your children out on the roads.
Thursday morning -- Sept. 19, 2019 -- we invite you to join us for a free car seat safety event here at the FOX10 studios.
Did you know that more than 90 percent of children may be in danger when you're driving? That's because their car seats are not installed correctly.
The thing is, putting in a car seat is not as easy as it may seem. For starters, you need to make sure you have the right seat for your child's age and the right seat for your car.
Also, you need to know the background of your car seat.
"Used seats can be a problem because you need to know the background was the seat ever in an accident," said Courtney Thomson, NICU parent educator. "If so, there's a good chance you don't need to be using that seat anymore, especially if the airbag was deployed."
She added, "Also, you don't know how old it is if it's a used seat. And, car seats do expire. That's something a lot of people don't realize, that they usually only last for about six years."
There is a lot to think about when choosing and installing a car seat.
For a free car seat safety check, just pull your car into our parking lot, at 1501 Satchel Paige Drive. Licensed car seat inspectors will check out your car seats and fix any problems they may find.
The event begins at 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.