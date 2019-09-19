FOX10 News is committed to keeping your young children safe, so, we have partnered once again with USA Women's and Children for a car seat safety event.
"They told me some things that I needed to take out and some things I needed to get and it's going good," one mother said.
Each year thousands of young children are killed or hurt in a car crash, so it’s not only important to know how to use your car seat but install it, too.
"I know it's very easy to get things wrong. There's so many attachments and things with vehicles these days," another mother said. "There's one thing already that she showed me that it wouldn't have made me think it was incorrect. If anything i wouldn't thought it would've been safer."
Whether you're a first time parent or great-grandmother, safety for our babies is important.
"I'm here to keep my great-grandson Jameson is safe," a woman said. "He's very busy so I have to keep him locked in tight so nothing will happen to him."
To give you peace of mind, Courtney Thompson with USA Women's and Children encourages any and everyone to seek help from car seat technicians. She says the first thing: choosing the right seat for both your baby and your car.
"You want to make sure it's a seat that fits your car nicely," Thompson said. "They all pass the same federal safety standard whether it's $50 or $200, whatever you can afford."
And when it comes to common car seat misuses, Thompson says seat belt mechanisms is number one.
"There's two parts in child safety. You've got to have a harness in there correctly but also the seat locked in the car safely and knowing the difference of that is important," Thompson said.
Thompson says another common misuse is turning a child's seat around too soon.
"What the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends is staying rear facing for at least two years or as long as the seat manufacture always," Thompson says. "That really protects the baby's head and neck in a head-on collision so it's real important to protect the baby's head, versus turning them around too soon."
If you couldn't make it out to today's event, starting next month USA Women's and Children will host a car seat safety event each month for you. All you have to do is go to their website and register.
