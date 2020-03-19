Now that schools are closed because of COVID-19, Mobile County school officials and teachers are helping provide free meals for anyone 18 years old and under
There are 66 sites where boxed meals are being given away.
FOX10 News went to Spencer-Westlawn Elementary school Thursday.
Teachers, administrators and others handed out two meals, breakfast and lunch.
There was curbside pickup.
Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System said, "We have 16 different sites that we're going out to. Some are cafeteria sites that will be open to serve food from about 9 am to 1 pm, depending on the site. The others are being served by a bus or a van, so those are a tighter schedule."
The cafeteria manager at Spencer-Westlawn talked about the reaction from those coming here.
Florence McCants said, "So far, so good and, like i said, we here, the superintendent helping us work, his staff, we're all working. And just to see that somebody do want what we are offering, that's a blessing all by itself that we know that we're doing something positive."
The meals themselves were prepared at "Feeding the Gulf Coast" Wednesday.
This will be going on Monday through Friday for the next two weeks, or longer if schools remain closed.
