Housing First, Inc. will host the Annual Project Homeless Connects event on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm at The Grounds.
Project Homeless Connect is a one-day, one-stop annual event where people experiencing homelessness can access the multiple services and resources they need, all under one roof.
Resources and services to be provided includes access to housing, employment, clothing, health and dental screenings, state identifications and contact with professional representatives who will address questions with legal, educational, mental health and social security matters.
Recipients are also provided with hygiene kits and a hot meal, as well as a light snack they can take with them.
Transportation for homeless individuals both to and from the event will be provided free of charge in Mobile and Baldwin County.
Transportation is available as follows:
• City of Mobile:
• Take any Wave Transit bus to the Providence Hospital stop for a connecting shuttle. Inform the bus driver you are going to Project Homeless Connect and the ride will be free.
• Mobile County 7:00 am to 10:00 am
• Housing First, Inc. – 279 N. Washington Avenue
• Tillmans’ Corner Cloverleaf Plaza (near KFC)
• Bel Air Mall (Bus stop behind mall)
• Baldwin County:
• Robertsdale - Walmart - 7:00 am
• Bay Minette – In front of Courthouse - 7:00 am
• Foley - Winn Dixie - 7:45 am
• Fairhope – McDonalds Hwy 98 and Estella St. - 8:00 am
• Spanish Fort – Prodisee Pantry - 8:00 am & 9:30 am
• Loxley – Burris Farm Market - 8:30 am
Project Homeless Connect is a nationally recognized model aimed at serving people experiencing homelessness with dignity and respect.
Over the last several years, cities and communities across the nation have taken on the model and made it their own.
Housing First, Inc. is recruiting volunteers as well as soliciting financial or in-kind donations to support these events.
Interested parties should visit the Housing First website – https://hfal.org or email e.aikens@hfal.org for more information.
