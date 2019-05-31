One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of a lifetime. Early detection could save your life.
That's why FOX10 News is teaming up with Infirmary Cancer Care for a free cancer skin check. The first 100 persons at each location will be able to identify a concerned spot and have it examined by a local physician.
It's called Spot Check, and it is being offered this morning (Friday, May 31, 2019) from 8 until 11 at these locations:
- Fox10 News 1501 Satchel Paige Drive, Mobile
- Thomas Fitness Center 212 Hospital Drive, Fairhope
- North Baldwin Fitness Center 2115 Hand Ave., Bay Minette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.