Free storm supplies available at local Lowe's stores on Monday

Lowe's is hosting drive-through bucket brigades at its stores in the Mobile and Pensacola areas on Monday, September 21.
Starting at 11 a.m. and until supplies last, people can drive through and pick up free buckets full of gloves, flashlights, goggles, moisture absorbers, batteries, bug spray, trash bags, and bottled water.
Locations:
- Lowe’s of Mobile
- 151 E. I-65 Service Road South
- Mobile, Ala. 36606
- Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, while supplies last
- Lowe’s of West Mobile
- 7760 Airport Blvd.
- Mobile, Ala. 36608
- Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, while supplies last
- Lowe’s of SW Mobile
- 4401 Rangeline Road
- Mobile, Ala. 36619
- Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, while supplies last
- Lowe’s of Daphne 2251
- 29645 Frederick Blvd.
- Daphne, Ala. 36526
- Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, while supplies last
- Lowe’s of Gulf Breeze
- 1421 Tiger Park Lane
- Gulf Breeze, Fla. 32563
- Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, while supplies last
- Lowe’s of Pensacola
- 1201 Airport Blvd.
- Pensacola, Fla. 32504
- Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, while supplies last
- Lowe’s of SW Pensacola
- 4301 West Fairfield Drive
- Pensacola, Fla. 32505
- Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, while supplies last
- Lowe’s of Ensley
- 777 West Nine Mile Road
- Pensacola, Fla. 32534
- Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, while supplies last
Lowe's employees in North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas volunteered and packed 15,000 buckets of supplies for the victims of Hurricane Sally.
