2020 has been a tough year for a lot of folks. Our Chelsey Sayasane stopped by Freedom Boat Club at Fly Creek Marina in Fairhope to speak with members on how they cope during the holiday season.
Russel Atkinson with Freedom Boat Club told us that memberships have increased significantly and many people are spending the holidays with their family in the Gulf of Mexico.
Many say it is a great way to social distance and breathe while enjoying the Gulf Coast scenery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.