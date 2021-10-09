ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Cue the music and cue the picture perfect weather. Freedom Fest picking up where the canceled Gulf Shores Shrimp Festival left off welcoming the crowd to The Wharf.

"There's a lot of people in town. Our occupancy right now is probably 85% to 87% which is like a June day... So we know our occupancy was going to be really good so we took this opportunity," said Jeanne Fitzgibbons, City of Orange Beach.

All the way from Atlanta -- Phylis Peech and crew are taking in the "one day" event.

"Good food... do some shopping, different vendors -- find some little gifts and just enjoy ourselves," said Peech.

"Try that! If you don't like our honey -- you don't like honey at all," said Harold Barnes.

It's also an opportunity for vendors like Barnes to sell his jam, jelly, and honey all homegrown in Andalusia.

"And this COVID - they've basically shut down people's lives and I'm just happy to be back at work making a living. Because I don't like living off of freebies -- I want to work," said Barnes.

Other local vendors -- are glad they came out.

"I've had a wonderful show. Wonderful show! Lots of jewelry... I don't think I have any backstock left," said Tara Gifford, Bon Secour Candle Company & Blue Girl Beading Company.

Freedom Fest -- coming together in less than four weeks -- looks like it's definitely set to return.

"This was our first kind of like - let's jump in and make something happen. What's it going to look like? Hey -- this is what it looks like today... So we'll see what it looks like in the future. But it will be something in the future," said Fitzgibbons.