The Annual Freedom Luncheon is the largest fundraiser of the year for The Shoulder, a non-profit Christian substance abuse treatment center. This year the non-profit is celebrating Families in Recovery and will welcome former MLB player Bernie Carbo as the keynote speaker.
EVENT DETAILS:
13th Annual Freedom Luncheon
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Daphne Civic Center
Tickets are $50 per individual or $75 per couple.
