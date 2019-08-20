Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn named freshman Bo Nix as the team's starting quarterback on Tuesday.
The Pinson Valley High graduate set a state record with more than 12,000 career total yards and 161 career touchdowns.
He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year, USA Today All-USA offensive player of the year finalist as well as Alabama offensive player of the year and All-America first team.
Nix is the son of former Tigers quarterback and former college football offensive coordinator Patrick Nix (Georgia Tech 2002-06, Miami (FL) (2007-08).
No. 16 Auburn opens the season against No. 11 Oregon on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,
(0) comments
