MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Months have passed since Samuel Wilson’s murder, but the pain is still as heavy for those who love him.
Rodney Watson II tries not to think about the cold-blooded murder of his best friend, "I have my moments where I give into it, but that's really all I can do."
He says life without his number one fan has been tough.
"I had times where those moments came along and my first instinct is to call him and I can't."
The new twists in Wilson's murder have pressed even harder on the wounds that will never fully heal.
Watson keeps in touch with Wilson's family and says they're distraught over the new developments in the case.
He says even when the killer is brought to justice it still won't be enough.
"I want him to be caught, of course, but I'm just like, the fact that he's gone… what can replace that."
Watson believes people know what happened that night.
He shared a quote by Albert Einstein with us: "The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
