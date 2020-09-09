SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) --New information tonight in that deadly two-vessel crash in Satsuma Tuesday.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division said Wednesday they continue to investigate the deadly Sept. 8 boat crash in the Saraland area.
They have identified the person killed as Michiel Benoit, 64, of Satsuma.
They say he was one of two occupants on a 16-foot 2020 Bass Tracker being operated by Elizabeth Benoit, 61, of Satsuma.
Troopers say also involved in the crash was Donald Sprague, 63, also of Satsuma, who was operating a 21-foot 1990 Wahoo.
They said Tuesday the crash happened in Bayou Sara south of Gunnison Creek and involved three people.
Michael and Elizabeth Benoit are being remembered by friends and family.
The couple's son says Elizabeth Benoit is in the trauma ICU unit at University Hospital.
Neighbors in Satsuma were shocked by the accident.
Jan Moore said, "We were the ones that went down identified the truck yesterday, that it was Mike, Mike Benoit's truck."
The Moore's are neighbors of the Benoits.
Jan Moore described them as "Great people, just really great. It was...very good friends. That's all I can say. It's just.. they'd do anything for you."
Elva Moore said, "Whatever they could do to help, they would help. I know. I lost my sister this year and we had to go back to Kansas and Mike and Liz took care of everything for us while we were gone."
While on the scene Tuesday, FOX10 News saw two boats brought out that were damaged.
Jan Moore said, "They had just bought that bass boat. Mike probably bought it two months ago. That was the fourth time, I think, that he had been out in it."
And while the Moores are mourning the loss and injury of friends, they also have questions.
Jan Moore said, "Oh, it's terrible. It's hard. It really is. Me and Mike were real close. We hunted and fished together all the time. But, I don't really know what happened or how it happened yet."
Benoit's son says he learned Wednesday morning that his mother is now breathing on her own. And he offered his prayers for everyone involved in the accident.
