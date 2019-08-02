ALEA Troopers said 18-year-old Starrett Jovanna Simpson was killed when she was struck by a 2004 Toyota Corolla last night on US 84 at the 81.7 mile marker, five miles southeast of Monroeville. Simpson was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators said Simpson had been in a car crash and was trying to flag down help. Police said that's when the Corolla struck her. It was driven by 39-year-old Kashundra Watts of Monroeville. She was not injured.
Her close friend Destiny Walton said she rushed to the hospital when she got the news of the crash, but it was too late.
"When we got to the hospital, getting ready to turn in, we got the call that she was gone. And I just broke down," she said.
Family, friends, and the Evergreen community is mourning the loss of "Starr."
"You know we see stars all the time. They never leave us, even on the cloudy day. That's how Starrett was," said her former teacher and cheerleading coach Lashonda Marshall.
Friends said they'll remember her by the big smile she always had on her face.
"When she walked in a room, she just completely she just shined. like you just felt the shine from Starrett," her close friend Destiny Walton added.
Walton said Simpson had a good head on her shoulders. She was always positive and smiling. She added Simpson graduated in the top 10 of their class at their high school, Hillcrest High and she was registered and getting ready to head up to Troy University next week to begin her freshman year.
"I sent her a message Tuesday and I just told her how proud I was of her and congratulated her because she was going to Troy and she had just did great on the ASVAB. Because she's so smart," Marshall said.
It's a hard pill to swallow for folks in the small city of Evergreen. Simpson graduated from Hillcrest High this year and was a cheerleader. Coach Marshall said she was like a daughter to her.
"I don't know how it feels to lose a child, but when you're an educator and you care. They're all your children. When they hurt, you hurt," Marshall explained.
Family and friends are asking for prayer as they get through this difficult time.
