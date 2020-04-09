Friends, strangers pay respects to fallen Baldwin County Veteran

Sometimes, “Thank You” is better shown than told.
For Air Force Master Sargent Ernie Baker, his “thank you” was spelled out along Highway 59, in red, white, and blue.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Vietnam Veteran was not able to be laid to rest with full military honors.
But, thanks to a social media post made by his family, the community stepped in to make sure Baker got the hero’s farewell he deserved.
“Ernie just liked giving to people. He just liked doing. And now, he’s getting a little bit back,” said Tony Pittman, a fellow Vietnam Veteran, and Baker’s good friend.
From Foley to Spanish Fort, people of all ages and walks of life waved American flags.
Some, close to Baker and his family.
“I think he would be blown away with this, I think he loves this,” said Pittman.
Many others, however, were complete strangers.
“Oh, it means everything. Being able to honor a fellow airman, a fellow soldier,” said Tim Housand, a fellow Air Force Veteran. “The final goodbye for a military man is just that. Its that final salute of respect, and for all the years he served. And it saddened me, so I wanted to be out here today for him.”
“It brings a lot of emotions thinking about it, and I’m trying not to cry now. Although I know they’re doing everything they can to stay safe its still, you know, its always in the back of your mind,” said Cala Turner, who drove to Baldwin County from West Mobile, to honor Baker while her own husband is deployed.
Even if Baker’s final salute had to be made from 6 feet away, this “thank you” will not be forgotten.
We’re told Baker will hopefully be given a memorial service complete with full military honors one day in the future, where he now rests at Alabama Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery.
Baker served two full tours in Vietnam, and also contributed and designed Veteran memorials throughout Baldwin County after retiring.
He was 82 years old.
