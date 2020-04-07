MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- In the midst of this very tough time people in our community are still finding ways to spread light.
A gas station owner in Theodore is doing the best thing he knew to do.
“This is what I do for a living and I thought everyone needs gas to get to work and get back home.”
He doesn’t want to be identified, but he wants health care workers and first responders to know they get three free gallons of gas once a week at the Shell station at 6630 Rangeline Rd.
Dozens of people, like Chantel Lucy, a CNA at a nursing home, have already taken him up on his offer since he started doing this on Monday.
“I work 12 miles from here so the gas is a big help,” said Lucy.
The owner plans to give free fuel as long as he can afford to during the pandemic.
All you need to do is show your work ID or badge proving you are a healthcare worker or first responder.
It doesn’t stop there though.
Across the community people are coming together to show support for those on the front lines.
In Downtown Mobile it’s as simple as a sign thanking first responders driving by.
While Visit Mobile is highlighting people doing good in our community.
“Being from the south... that... we really know that no one celebrates alone and no one goes through anything hard alone. And right now we want, through these hard times, to celebrate the people that are doing amazing things,” said Emily Gonzalez with Visit Mobile.
People like Richard Hamilton who created #MobileStrong masks by hand after donating dozens of masks to local hospitals.
He’s now selling the signature masks and donating two to local hospitals with every purchase.
If you know someone doing something good in our community you’re asked to share that story with Visit Mobile here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.