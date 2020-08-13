From the 90's to the 70's: an encouraging sign about COVID-19 cases in Mobile.
In Thursday's report from the Mobile County Health Department, the department reported 72 new cases, down from 95 reported Wednesday.
There were three new deaths.
And the number of people listed as currently hospitalized dropped 43 from Wednesday's report.
It now stands at 166.
