PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Frontier Airlines today announces 18 new routes for summer 2020 with flights beginning in June and July.
The new routes includes cities such as Boston, Chicago, Newark and Philadelphia.
Airline officials say to celebrate these new, low-cost flight options, Frontier is offering fares as low as $29*, which are available now at FlyFrontier.com.
One of those is service between Pensacola and Chicago O’Hare with fares starting at $39 one way.
Plus, as another step to support the health and well-being of customers, the carrier will be the first U.S. airline to implement mandatory temperature screenings for passengers and team members beginning June 1, 2020.
“We’re pleased to announce 18 new routes and demonstrate our commitment to providing low fares to great destinations for our customers as the country reopens,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier has been at the forefront in implementing numerous measures to support passenger well-being in-flight and we are seeing a strong uptick in summer travel demand. We anticipate these new routes to a variety of popular vacation destinations will be in high demand as family and friends seek affordable domestic summer travel options.”
