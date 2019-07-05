MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Frontier Airlines is finding success with its flights from Mobile Downtown Airport, according to airport officials.
Chris Curry, president of the Mobile Airport Authority, said Wednesday was a particularly strong day for the sole commercial airline flying from the downtown airport. He said the flights to Chicago and Denver were packed.
“We essentially had a sellout; that plane was sold our going to both those cities,” he said.
Curry added that the planes bound for Mobile from those cities also were full.
The holiday week bookings come on the heels of a June that saw 3,000 passengers departed from downtown Mobile, up from 2,600 in May, Curry said.
The long-term plan is to move all commercial flights from Mobile Regional Airport to the airport at Brookley Aeroplex. So far, though, only Frontier is operating. Another airline, Via Airlines, was supposed to fly out of the airport. But it canceled flights and never got off the ground.
Curry said airport officials anticipate the transition taking about five years. But he added that authorities will not know for sure until they complete a master plan. To that end, the Airport Authority this week received more than $2 million in federal grants.
The Federal Aviation Administration is giving the airport $1.35 million grant to help pay for the master plan update. A separate $822,207 grant will go to design work related to the rehabilitation of Runway 14/32, and for the purchase of an airfield sweeper truck to remove debris from the runways.
Those grants come on the heels of a bigger, $7 million grant last month to rehabilitate Runway 18/36, reconstruct Taxiway H and install lighting. The FAA also gave $2.36 million last month to pay for taxiway renovation at Mobile Regional Airport.
FOX10 News reported last month that the airport was targeting Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air. Curry said on Friday that the airport is constantly looking to lure new airlines, but he had nothing to announce on that front.
