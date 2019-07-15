Single red flags were posted along Alabama beaches Monday, July 15, 2019. This, after four straight days of double red flag conditions where no swimming was allowed. The surf had calmed considerably, but there was still a high risk of rip currents. Volunteers with Fort Morgan Fire Rescue spent the day patrolling the beaches and warning people of those risks.
“We still have high rip currents today, so you guys be careful. If you go in the water, don’t go out deep,” a volunteer said to a visiting family.
For the fifth day in a row, Fort Morgan Fire Rescue volunteers hit the beach hoping to keep people safe. Warning signs along Fort Morgan Road continued to flash with high rip current risk warnings. Between the visible signs and the one-on-one interactions, safety officials said there have been no drownings so far this year.
“Fortunately, no. Not through this storm and this session and not even this year,” said Fort Morgan Fire Chief, Jerry Ralston. “We’ve been very, very fortunate and I think our active beach patrols reflect that.”
Volunteers have 11 miles of gulf beach to patrol and there have been challenges. After four days of closed waters, swimming was allowed again. The sunny skies and relaxed surf were welcomed by visitors, but the big concern Monday was the continued risk of strong rip currents.
“The threat on today is the waves aren’t so large. It’s not really visibly present to you, but the rip currents, unless you’re trained to spot them are very, very difficult to spot so if you don’t live in this area and you’re not very, very familiar with them, you’re not going to know that that water is ready to pull you out,” Ralston explained.”
Those who volunteers stopped to talk with were happy to see them and appreciated the sound advice.
“I know on the more crowded beaches they have the flags up and since there’s no flags here, it’s nice to have a face telling you what’s safe and what’s not,” said Allison McGuire, visiting from Nashville.
“Yeah, I’m glad to see them doing it,” added a visitor from Indiana. “I’ve seen them two or three times already this morning, riding up and down the beach watching over us.”
Fort Morgan Fire Rescue did respond to one swimmer in distress call near the west end earlier in the day. Luckily, that swimmer was able to make it back to the beach safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.