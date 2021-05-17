Fuel is on the way for gas stations along the East Coast.
As one of the nation's biggest pipelines continues to bring its operations back online following a recent ransomware attack, places served by the Colonial Pipeline saw prices jump.
According to AAA, a gallon of gas went up by 21 cents just in the last week in North Carolina.
The national average rose about eight cents to more than $3 a gallon -- the highest it's been since 2014.
As we head into summer travel season, many drivers say they are needing to adjust their plans with all of this uncertainty lingering in the air, not knowing exactly what they'll be paying at the pump in the coming weeks and if they'll have gas at all.
Colonial says it's shipping at normal rates again.
