MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new FOX10 Fugitive Files tally stands at 786 after another featured suspect is behind bars.
Accused of murder, 29-year-old Robert Baldwin was arrested Thursday. Also arrested in connection to this crime was 20-year-old Jacorian Brown.
Back in May, Mobile Police told us that Baldwin shot a husband and wife at a house on Farnell Drive.
The couple tried to drive themselves to a hospital but didn't make it. The wife, identified as Darlene Williams-Thompson, died from her wounds.
Baldwin was wanted for murder, second degree assault and other charges. Investigators say an Brown turned himself in about a month after the shooting.
