Mobile Police arresting a guy who made an appearance on FOX10 News Fugitive Files this past October.
This is Quincy Terrell McCovery. Investigators say he shot out the back window of an S-U-V his ex-girlfriend was riding in. She wasn't hurt. McCovery is facing Domestic Violence Charges, and Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle. He was booked into Metro.
Remember, FOX10 News Fugitive Files every Wednesday on FOX10 News at 5 and 9.
