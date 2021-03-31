Mobile Police arresting a guy who made an appearance on FOX10 News Fugitive Files this past October.

This is Quincy Terrell McCovery. Investigators say he shot out the back window of an S-U-V his ex-girlfriend was riding in. She wasn't hurt. McCovery is facing Domestic Violence Charges, and Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle. He was booked into Metro.

