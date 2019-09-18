MPD Needs the public’s help in locating a wanted person. The suspect is 21-year-old, Kobe Crawford (AKA) “NoCap."
Crawford is wanted on two active warrants for Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Reckless Endangerment that occurred on Sept 8th 2019.
The suspect is known to carry firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is a known rap artist in the area and goes by the name of “NoCap.”
If you know where Crawford is, or have seen him, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 208-7211. Remember: when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
