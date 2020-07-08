M-P-D looking for a guy they say made sure he "filled up” more than 300 times using a stolen corporate gas card.
This is 42 year old Larry D. Green. Green was fired from his job two years ago, but investigators tell us, he kept his corporate gas card. Then they say he went on a spending spree, racking up 27 thousand bucks in charges. That’s a lot of “Slim Jim’s” and Diet Mountain Dew. But he hasn’t been seen since. Someone watching tonight may know where Green is.
Larry Green is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. If you have seen Green, or know where he is, call the Fox10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember when you call, you don’t have to leave your name.
