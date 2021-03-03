Remember the movie, "Misery"? It was about a writer held hostage by a crazy fan. Mobile Police say they have a case kind of like that.

This is 28 year old Cheynne Smith. According to investigators, Smith wanted to make sure her boyfriend didn't leave her West Mobile house after he stopped by last January. They say the guy just wanted to pick up his cell phone, and wallet. But he got way more than he bargained for. Police say Smith shot him in the foot, then padlocked the door so he couldn't get away. Eventually, she let him go, then vanished. He went to the hospital and called cops to tell them what happened. He's ok, but Smith is still out there, some where.

Cheynne Smith is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds. Right now she's charged with shooting the boyfriend and holding him against his will. If you've seen Smith, or know where she is, call the FOX10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.