Mobile Police need help finding a man who is wanted in connection to a burglary on Patton Avenue.
Trevon Skinner, 25, is accused of breaking into a house he once lived in.
Mobile Police Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose said "There was a dispute between him and the other party that lived there. He no longer lived there. He said he had merchandise at the location and without having the right to do so, he unlawfully entered that location and took that merchandise."
If you know where Skinner is hiding, call the Fugitive Files/CrimeStoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211.
