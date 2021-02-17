A man pistol-whipped, then shot inside a moving car. Mobile police looking for a guy they say was involved.

This is 41 year old Vontaye Dion Moffett. Investigators believe he was in a car this past November, in South Mobile, with three other people, including the victim. At some point, that man was pistol whipped, then shot. He managed to jump from the moving car, then find someone to call 9-1-1. The victim is recovering, but police aren't saying why he was beaten, then shot, or how he knew the people he was with. They're also not talking about possible charges against Moffett, but he's wanted in connection with the crime.

Vontaye Dion Moffett is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 168 pounds. Police say Moffett is armed an dangerous, and still in the Mobile area. If you see Moffett, or now where he is, call the FOX10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don't have to leave your name