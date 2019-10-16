Mobile Police need help tracking down a man wanted for a domestic violence attack.
Police said during an argument Saturday night, Earnest Hayes pulled out a gun and fired a shot. No one was hit by the bullet, but officers said Hayes then started beating a woman in the head with his gun.
She escaped and was able to run to a neighbors house to call the police. They said Hayes ran off before officers arrived.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.
Call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files/Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211 if you know where Hayes is hiding.
