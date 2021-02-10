MPD:20 Year Old wanted on Domestic Violence Charge

M-P-D tells FOX10 Fugitive Files, an ongoing fight between a man and the mother of his child-escalates into violence.

This is 20 year old Jesse Levert Davis III. This past December, Davis spotted the victim's car at a store on on Springhill Avenue, according to investigators. That's when- they say- things got ugly. Davis parked his car behind her car, blocking her in. He walked up to the victim, hit her in the head, before taking her cell phone, then driving away. The victim is ok, but Davis has vanished, although police believe he's still in the area.

Here's Jesse Davis description: he's 5 feet; 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He's wanted for Domestic Violence, as well as theft. If you have seen Davis, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name.