Many couples argue about money, but Mobile Police say one man went way too far trying to force his wife to give him some cash.
This is 43 year old Christoper Chad Dees. Last month, MPD says he pulled a knife on his wife, after she refused to give him the money. He then tied her up using bed sheets and extension cords, holding her against her will. Dees eventually drove his wife to an ATM, forcing her to withdraw a large sum of money, then ran off. He hasn't been seen since.
Investigators say Dees has a history of drug abuse, and domestic violence. Now, he's charged with First Degree Robbery, and Unlawful Imprisonment.
Christopher Chad Dees is 5 feet; 10 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. If you have seen Dees, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files -Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name when you call..
