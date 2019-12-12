An armed and dangerous man -who has a history of domestic violence-is out there, somewhere, on the streets. Mobile Police want him behind bars.
This is 38 year old Terrell Day. He's wanted on multiple felony charges, dating back to last year. He's accused of threatening a person in 2018, then committing two separate acts of domestic violence against them over the summer. Day has an extensive record, is known to carry a gun, and is still believed to be in the Mobile area.
Day is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. If you have seen Day, or know where he is, MPD warns not to approach him, but call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files/Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
