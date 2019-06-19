Mobile police has made an arrest of a man they classified as armed and dangerous following a robbery at a local hotel.
According to authorities, Hunter Busch was waiting for the victim at the elevator in the lobby of a West Mobile hotel, and held him up at gunpoint when he got off. They also say Busch knew the guy, but that didn't stop him from stealing the man's wallet, or the $1200 Gucci belt he was wearing. Busch then took off, and hasn't been seen since. M-P-D says Busch hangs out in the Tillman's Corner area, but has so far eluded police.
The 24-year-old has an extensive criminal record.
