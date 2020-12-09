MPD: Arrest in Oakleigh District Area Shooting

Mobile Police arresting Jalenn Dixon for second degree assault, as well as other charges for a shooting, which happened last month.
They say Dixon shot a woman during an argument in an apartment parking lot on Augusta Street in the Oakleigh District area. She was treated for non-life-threatening wounds. Dixon is also facing several other charges, including shooting into an occupied house, and vehicle.
Dixon is in Metro Jail.
