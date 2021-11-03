MPD: Bad Blood Boils Over-One Man Shot

An argument between two guys reaches the boiling point, ending in gunfire, wounding one man.
This is 30 year old Michael Johnson. He's accused of Second Degree Assault. Friday night, October 29th, Johnson was at a Beltline hotel, according to investigators, and saw the guy he had a beef with. There was a confrontation, but the guy chose to go to a room where friends were, rather than continue the argument. Police say Johnson followed the guy to the room, continued to argue, then pulled a gun, and shot the victim in both legs. Johnson ran away. The victim is recovering. Investigators believe Johnson may be staying at one of the other hotels along the West I-65 Beltline.
Michael Johnson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. If you have seen Johnson, or know where he is, do not approach him. Instead, Mobile Police urge you to call the FOX10 Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.