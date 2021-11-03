MPD: Bad Blood Boils Over-One Man Shot

An argument between two guys reaches the boiling point, ending in gunfire, wounding one man.

This is 30 year old Michael Johnson. He's accused of Second Degree Assault. Friday night, October 29th, Johnson was at a Beltline hotel, according to investigators, and saw the guy he had a beef with. There was a confrontation, but the guy chose to go to a room where friends were, rather than continue the argument. Police say Johnson followed the guy to the room, continued to argue, then pulled a gun, and shot the victim in both legs. Johnson ran away. The victim is recovering. Investigators believe Johnson may be staying at one of the other hotels along the West I-65 Beltline.

Michael Johnson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. If you have seen Johnson, or know where he is, do not approach him. Instead, Mobile Police urge you to call the FOX10 Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you call.