MPD: Boyfriend-Girlfriend Argument Leads to Gunfire

Mobile Police looking for a guy who, they say, started shooting into a car after arguing with his girlfriend. He didn't hit her, but he did wound her friend in the car with her.
Investigators looking for this guy: 21 year old Brian Christopher Williams. They say last Sunday night, at the Pathway Apartments, Williams was arguing with his girlfriend who was sitting in a car with another girl. They say he pulled a gun, and started shooting into the car, wounding the other girl. Williams hasn't been seen since. The victim was hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound.
Brian Christopher Williams is 5 feet, eight inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He's charged with 2nd degree Assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Williams, or know where he is, call the Crime Stoppers-FOX10 Fugitive Files Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name when you call.
