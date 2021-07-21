MPD: Carjacker With a Shotgun on the Run

Mobile police say a guy used some pretty heavy fire-power to carjack a victim. They don't want there to a second victim, so they're asking for your help.
This is 48 year old Miguel Wright. According to investigators, he approached a driver this past February on Dunbar, asking for a ride. When the driver refused, Wright stuck a shotgun in the man's face, then demanded his keys, wallet, and cell phone. Wright then drove off. The car was found later in Prichard. Wright had disappeared. He's now accused of First Degree Robbery-Carjacking.
Miguel Wright is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 270 pounds-so he may not be too hard to spot. If you see Wright, o know where he is, call he FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call, you don't have to leave your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.