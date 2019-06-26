MPD: "Caught in the Act" Suspect Makes FOX10 News Fugitive Files

FOX10 News Fugitive Files getting an assist from "Caught in the Act" as we're both working to help Mobile Police find a guy. They say he used someone else's car to help him commit crimes.
This is Donald Dixon.
And THIS is Donald Dixon as he appeared recently on "Caught in the Act" on FOX10. Investigators tell us this picture-taken by a home security camera last month-shows him ditching a stolen car in Theodore, at a random house. Officers had spotted him driving the car. It had been reported stolen earlier the same day.
MPD says Dixon is wanted for a string of house burglaries, and now you can add receiving stolen property, because police say he was using the car to commit the crimes.
Donald Dixon is 29 years old; 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds.
If you have seen Dixon, be sure to call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime-Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember, when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
