MPD: Fugitive Ups His Crime Game

Mobile Police say a guy has enhanced his criminal resume, and they're out to stop him. They say he's armed and dangerous.
This is 25 year old David Edwards. According to investigators, he and another guy held up a Dauphin Street liquor store last Thursday. Both had guns. They ran away after stealing cash from the store.
Police warn because they consider Edwards a danger, no one should approach him. Instead, they ask the public to keep him in sight, from a safe distance, and CALL MOBILE POLICE.
David Edwards is 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds. Police say he has no distinguishing marks, or tattoos.
If you do see him, remember: don't approach him. Call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at
251-208-7211. When you call with your tip, you don't have to leave your name.
