MPD: GUNMAN CHASES MAN THROUGH APARTMENT COMPLEX; SHOOTS HIM

A wild scene at a West Mobile apartment complex: a gunman-chasing a guy through the complex, shooting at him.

MPD says this is the guy they're looking for: 25 year old TYREE DEMARCUS ELIAS. According to investigators. This past November, Elias objected-strongly- to a guy being in an apartment off Hillcrest. They started to fight, then Elias pulled out a gun, and the other guy took off. Elias firing several shots at him inside the apartment, then ran after him, blasting away. The other man was hit. He suffered a non-life-threatening wound, and is recovering. Elias ran off. He hasn't been seen since but police believe he's still in the area.

TYREE DEMARCUS ELIAS is 6 feet; 2 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has several "priors" including First Degree Robbery, and Second Degree Assault. If you have seen ELIAS, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don't have to leave your name.