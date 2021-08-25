MPD: Gunman Nicknamed "Foot", Fires into Apartment; Two Month Old Baby Inside

Mobile Police are calling it a "Wild West Shoot-Out", and they're looking for at least one gunman. They've asked FOX10 News Fugitive Files for help.

This is 26 year Kerrdric McCovery, also known on the street as "Foot". Police say McCovery and a friend were standing outside some Dauphin Street apartments, when a guy McCovery knew, and a had a beef with, suddenly appeared, and opened fire. One of the bullets hit McCovery's friend in the foot. Investigators say the gunman then ran back into the apartments, with McCovery chasing him. McCovery fired into an apartment where he thought the gunman might be hiding. Turns out he wasn't in there, but a two month old baby, and her mother, were, according to M-P-D. They weren't hit, and McCovery got away.

Kederric "Foot" McCovery is 5 feet, 11 inches tall; weighing 165 pounds.

If you've seen McCovery, or know where he is, contact the Fox10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you call.