MPD: Help Stop a Serial Burglar

Mobile Police need your help finding a man they say is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries.
This is 64 year old Clarence Flemming. Investigators say along with the burglaries, he has 5 other active felony burglary warrants. He's also wanted for not appearing in court.
Flemming has a long police record including burglaries, thefts, and outstanding traffic tickets.
FLEMMING is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 151 pounds. If you see him, or know where he is call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211.
