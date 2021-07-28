MPD: Hotel Robbery Suspect Wanted

Mobile Police need your help finding a guy they say helped rob a man at gunpoint inside a hotel room.
This is 20 year old Jaharvey Michael Chapman-Reese. According to investigators, Chapman-Reese, and an unknown man and woman went to a hotel on the West I-65 Service Road, last month. They say Chapman-Reese knew the guy in a room there. He knocked on the door, and when the guy answered, he was confronted by the unidentified man, holding a gun, demanding money. Once they got the cash, all three got away.
Police say Chapman-Reese is charged with First Degree Robbery and Burglary. They also want him to identify his companions.
Chapman-Reese is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. If you have seen him, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you make that call.
