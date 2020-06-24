MPD: Hunt for Two in Revenge Shooting

Mobile Police looking for two men they say were involved in a revenge shooting.
23 year old Cortez Green, and 26 year old Joseph Orr, Junior are both wanted in connection with a shooting last Wednesday in South Mobile that left one man with life-threatening wounds. According to investigators, the incident was retribution for another shooting. While working the case, they identified Green and Orr as being involved, but aren't saying who pulled the trigger.
Here are descriptions of the two men:
Green is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 201 pounds. Orr, Junior is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds. Both charged with First Degree Assault.
If you have seen these two, or know where they are, call FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.
