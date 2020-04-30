MPD: Hunting for Screwdriver-Wielding Shoplifter

Mobile Police tell us their looking for a shoplifter who armed herself with a screwdriver to threaten store workers.
This is 51 year old Lenora Kemp. Earlier this month, she was caught shoplifting at a store on Dauphin Street, according to investigators. Store workers confronted her, and during a struggle, they grabbed Kemp's backpack. Inside, Police say, the workers found items taken from the store. Kemp ran away, but came back, and this time she was flashing the screwdriver, demanding her backpack, back, according to MPD. She hasn't been seen since.
Kemp is 5 Feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She's charged with 3rd Degree robbery. If you have seen Kemp, or know where she is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime-Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call, you don't have to leave your name.
